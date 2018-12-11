Cases against Saad registered during previous regime: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs, Iftikhar Durrani Tuesday said the cases against PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother were registered during the previous governments.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in connection with the Paragon Housing Society scam, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said NAB was an independent institution, which was investigating the cases against corrupt elements. The evidence was present at NAB against PML-N leaders in their cases, he added.

Iftikhar Durrani said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country. No corrupt element would escape from accountability, he stated.

To a question, he said newly appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs Yousaf Baig Mirza was an experienced and competent person. There was a good coordination in the PTI government’s media team, he said.