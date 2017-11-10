CAS National Junior Squash Championship entered into semi-finals

PESHAWAR, Nov 10 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship entered into the semi-finals stages and all the top seed players of five different age group categories recorded victories against their respective rivals here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

In the Under-11 category Humam Ahmad of Pakistan Air Force recorded victory against Muhammad Zubair of Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-5 and 11-7. Humam Ahmad did not take much time in defeating Zubair of Punjab by 3-0 and took berth into the semi-finals.

In the other matches Saki Ullah of PAF beat Hassan Zaman of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 12-10, Abdullah Nawaz beat Mubeen Khan of PAF by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9 and Anas Bukhari of Punjab beat Abdullah Nadeem of Punjab by 3-1, the score was 12-10, 11-9 and 11-7.

In the Under-13 Muhammad Ammad of PAF beat Yasin Khattak of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 12-10, Fahad Sharif of KP beat Huzaifa Ibrahim of Sindh 3-1, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9, Huzaifa Zahid of PAF beat Muhammad Khan of KP 3-0, the score was 12-10, 12-10 and 11-9, Muhammad Hamza of PAF beat Mutahir Ali Shah of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-6.

In the Under-15 category Asad Ullah, Khushal Riaz, Hammad Khan and Noor Zaman of PAF marched into the semi-finals. In the first quarter-final Asad Ullah of PAF defeated Muhammad Ashab Irfan of Punjab in a marathon five sets encounter, the score was 11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 10-12 and 11-6.

In the second quarter-final Khushal Riaz of PAF beat Waleed Khalil of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9, Hammad Khan of KP beat Hassnain Iltaf of Balochistan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8 and second seeded Noor Zaman of PAF beat Ali Sher of PAF by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7.

In the Under-17 category top seed international Uzair Shoukat of PAF defeated Rashid Daulat by 3-0 in a one-sided affair. The score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8. Naveed Rehman of Sindh outclassed Ahmad Hasnain of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9. Farhad Hashmi of Punjab recorded victory against Hamza Sharif of PAF by 3-2 in a thrilling match. Both Farhan Hashmi and Hazma Sharif of PAF presented excellent display with some good attacking and forceful smashes were also witnessed.

In the Under-19 category unseeded Mansoor Zaman of KP upset top seeded Saif Ullah of KP in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8. Mansoor did not give much time to Saif Ullah to strike back.

In the other quarter-final matches Zeeshan Zeb beat Zeeshan Malik by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-7 and 11-8, Oun Abbas of Punjab beat Zeeshan Iqbal by 3-2 in a thrilling match, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9 and Uzair Rashid of Punjab beat Saad Abdullah of Sindh by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9.