CAS felicitates PLA on 90th anniversary of Foundation Day

ISLAMABABAD, July 31 (APP): Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal

Sohail Aman has congratulated Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on its 90th Foundation Day anniversary.

According to the spokesman of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief said

that the people and forces of both the countries had historic relations.

He said joint air exercises (Shaheen) between PAF and People’s

Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) were reflection of the close ties between the forces of the two countries.