Cargill to grow Pakistan business with US$200 million investment

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Cargill , a global food and agriculture producer, on Thursday renewed its long standing commitment to Pakistan by announcing plans to invest more than US$200 million in the next three-to-five years.

The announcement was made soon after Cargill’s global executive team, led by Marcel Smits, head of Global Strategy and Chairman, Cargill Asia Pacific region, and Gert-Jan van den Akker, president, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior government officials to discuss the company’s future investment plans, a press release issued by the PM Office said.