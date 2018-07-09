Construction of Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand Dams to start in FY 2018-19, PM informed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):The construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams will start during current fiscal year, the WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) informed Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk on Monday.

During a briefing here at the PM Office, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain informed the Prime Minister about the issues related to water in the country.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by WAPDA in hydro-power sector and stressed concerted efforts to overcome the impending water crisis.

The Prime Minister was informed that Diamer Basha Dam Project had a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF and power generation capacity of 4500 MW. Likewise, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project will store 1.2 MAF water and generate 800 MW electricity.

The 1410 MW- Tarbela 5th Extension, the 2160 MW-Stage II of Dasu, the 7100 MW-Bunji and the Stage II of multipurpose Kurram Tangi Dam among the ready-for-construction projects.

The WAPDA Chairman said WAPDA completed four mega projects from August 2017 onwards to irrigate 72,000 acres of virgin land in Dera Bugti, Balochistan and add 2487 MW of hydel electricity to the National Grid.

He said the projects included Phase 1 of Kachhi Canal, Golen Gol, Tarbela 4th Extension and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project.

The Prime Minister was apprised that Stage 1 of Kurram Tangi Dam Project would be completed in 2020, while the 2160 MW – Stage 1 of Dasu Hydropower Project was scheduled to start electricity generation by 2023.