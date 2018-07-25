Caretaker Info Minister Ali Zafar casts vote in Lahore; sets aside protocol

LAHORE, Jul 25 (APP):The Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar cast his vote at a polling station in Johar Town in NA-135 constituency here Wednesday.

Ignoring all protocol, the Information minister queued up among other voters to wait for his turn to enter the polling station. He also deposited his mobile phone to the security staff in the general elections 2018.

Ali Zafar talked to the voters inside the polling station and admired their enthusiasm for the elections.