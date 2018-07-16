Caretaker govt utilizing all resources for holding peaceful, transparent elections: Azam

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Caretaker Interior Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Monday said the caretaker government was utilizing all the resources for holding peaceful, transparent and fair general election.

During a meeting at Frontier Constabulary Headquarters here, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Liaquat Ali Khan briefed the interior minister in detail about the development projects and reforms undertaken in Frontier Constabulary.

The minister said Frontier Constabulary was rendering valuable services and its officers and jawans from Gilgit Baltistan to Karachi were assisting the institutions.

The basic responsibility of the caretaker government was to hold peaceful, transparent and fair elections, he added.

Later, the minister laid wreath on the monument of martyrs and offered fateha for the martyrs of Frontier Constabulary.