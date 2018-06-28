Caretaker govt to fully assist EC in holding of transparent, peaceful elections: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Thursday said the caretaker government would fully assist the Election Commission in holding transparent, fair, peaceful and timely general election on July 25 and all needs of the Election Commission would be met.

Speaking to mediamen here during his visit to the Election Commission, he said it was responsibility of the government to provide all funds required for the elections.

He said Election Commission would use modern technology in the elections, setting an example for the world.

He said he met Chief Election Commissioner and discussed in detail matters relating to holding of transparent elections.

“We talked about elections in FATA areas and about media and foreign observers in elections and other matters. A detailed briefing was given by the Election Commission in a meeting about preparations and steps taken for the election,” he added.

Ali Zafar said he was happy to know about the arrangements being made by the Election Commission. He said Election Commission would be provided all kind of information, while implementation on all its instructions would be ensured.

He said the government did not want to be part of any blame game or partiality. “We will not talk in support, or against anybody but will put facts before the nation.”

He said the government would not interfere in the legal proceedings against anybody.

If NAB, FIA and other institutions were working or a court had been holding a trial, the caretaker government would not interfere in it, he added.

The minister said the next government should also follow this principle as it was requirement of the constitution. As the courts were established according to constitution and law, then these should be completely independent in giving verdicts as per law.

The minister said some polling stations were very sensitive, some sensitive and some normal and security would be provided according to sensitivity of a polling station. All actions needed for security would be taken and if need arose, services of Pakistani armed forces and security institutions would be taken. There was no security threat and if there would be any it would be shared with the public, he added. He said the Interior Ministry would fulfill its responsibilities for holding of peaceful elections.