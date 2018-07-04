Caretaker govt to ensure election on July 25: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Wednesday said the caretaker government would ensure general election on July 25.

Delay in elections were mere rumours as political parties had already started election campaign with full swing, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said polling stations in different areas were categorized according to their sensitivity.

About construction of water reservoirs, he said the caretaker government was not responsible to build dams in a short period of time.

To a question regarding situation in Lahore after heavy rain, he said it was not appropriate to blame the present government for the situation emerged after the heavy rains.

To another question, the minister said ECP was responsible to handle the scheme of the polling stations and voting system. The government will act upon the directives of the ECP in that regard, he added.

“We are fully satisfied with the briefing given by ECP regarding the arrangements for the upcoming election,“ he said.

All the institutions including judiciary and investigative agencies were working in their constitutional domain, he said, adding empowering the institutions was imperative for smooth running of the system.