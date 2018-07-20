Caretaker Govt to completely assist EC in holding of fair, transparent election: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister

Syed Ali Zafar Friday said the caretaker government would completely assist the Election

Commission in holding of free, fair and transparent election.

Talking to a private television, he said Election Commission was legally and constitutionally

empowered and had finalized the arrangements in the four provinces for the election 2018.

Election Commission was in contact with the provincial government for election arrangements

in Balochistan, he added.

He said there would be no compromise on the security during elections, adding the general

election would be held on July 25 and the caretaker government would focus on ensuring

security and safety of people.

He said after the recent incidents of terrorism, security had been further tightened and

help of Pakistan Army had been sought for security affairs. Pakistan Army, law enforcement

institutions and security forces would perform duties, he added.

The minister said Election Commission had installed CCTV cameras at highly sensitive and

sensitive polling stations.

He said due to risk of terrorism, the cooperation of security institutions was indispensable.

Army was called on the request of the Election Commission for managing security affairs, he

added.

He said keeping in view the Code of Conduct of Election Commission, the political leadership

should timely inform the administration and security agencies about their political activities.

To a question, he said National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), set up under the

National Action Plan, was working satisfactorily and it should be further strengthened and

made effective.

He said National Action Plan, formulated with consensus of all political parties, was

being implemented.

The minister said external forces wanted that election ate not held in Pakistan, but

with the assistance of the security institutions, these forces would be defeated. People

and political parties were fully participating in the election campaign, he added.

He said a petition was filed before the election of 2013 for voting of overseas Pakistanis.

However, there was no result as no system for voting was developed.

Responding to question, the minister said according to the Punjab jail manual, the prison

management could not give more or less facilities to prisoners.