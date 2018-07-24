Caretaker govt playing impartial role for holding election: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Law, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Tuesday said the caretaker government was playing an impartial role for holding general election 2018 being conducted on Wednesday (tomorrow).

People will elect their representatives for the new government through the power of vote, he said talking to a news channel.

The interim set-up would go home after transferring the responsibilities to the new government, he said.

The purpose of the caretaker government was to provide full support to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for holding free, fair, and transparent elections in a peaceful environment, he added.

There had been security issues, he said, adding the problem had been resolved with collective efforts.

All important steps had been taken for providing foolproof security during the polling day, he said. The army could be called as per law of the country, he added.

About ECP, he said the Parliament had fully empowered and strengthened this institution, adding ECP was an independent institution which could invite army for security purpose as per the Constitution.

The army officer had been given the powers of Magistrate, and the credit goes to the Parliament which made the legislation in that regard, he said.

Appreciating the media, he said it had played a constructive role in creating awareness among public besides highlighting the social issues of the society.

Commenting on the role of state television, he said some 85 percent population got benefit from this national channel, adding the state channel had given an equal coverage to all the political parties.

In a query, he said PTV would have a significant role regarding announcing election results.

To another question, he said general election 2018 was the most important election in the history of Pakistan and urged people to use their right of vote on July 25.

Ali Zafar said the new government would have immense challenges after coming into power.

Regarding security, he said keeping in view the Quetta and Peshawar incidents, all important measures had been taken to ensure foolproof security during the polling.

He said over 700,000 army jawans and police would perform duty on the election day.