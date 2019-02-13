Careem announces discount rates for Pakistani expats during stay in country

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):An innovative and online ride-hailing service has decided to offer discounted fares for the overseas Pakistanis during their stay in the country.The basic objective behind this initiative is to facilitate Pakistani expatriates to use Careem cab service on concessional rates.

The development came following an understanding between Special Assiatant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari and Dubai-based ride sharing service – Careem – official sources told APP Wednesday.