Captain (R) Safdar announces to surrender in front of NAB

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Sunday announced that he would court arrest today.

In an audio message stating, “I had earlier decided to court arrest in Tarnol, but as per the party’s decision I will now surrender from another city.”

Capt (retd) Safdar, however, did not reveal the name of the city, PTV news channel reported.

“Surrendering is an honourable act,” he upheld.

Nawaz’s son-in-law in the audio message further expressed hope that “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will sweep the elections from Hazara”.

“I am an ordinary party worker,” he added.