Capital Witnesses significant growth of Chinese restaurants

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP):The number of Chinese restaurants is growing significantly in federal

capital and post CPEC scenario has also forced local eateries to offer

Chinese dishes after an influx of Chinese nationals here.

The Capital Development Authority’s data revealed that there are

around 15 Chinese restaurants in total in the city while 12 among them

have been opened after 2013.

Talking to APP, a Chinese Restaurant’s Manager said Mei Kong

was the first restaurant introduced back in 1970s and second facility

known as China Town was establish after ten years in the federal capital.

The restaurants’ growth, he said, is not only associated with the

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but a large number of Chinese

traders and tourists are potential customers who do not have direct

link with the project.

He however said after CPEC’s launching the inflow of the Chinese

nationals has increased manifold which has helped grow hotels and

restaurants industry. He said earlier Chinese workforce was

confined to mining and energy projects areas such as Saindak energy

plants etc. adding, “You can see they are in large number now in major

cities like Islamabad , Karachi and Lahore.”

Another Chinese Restaurant Kim Mun’s Manager Andrew said his

restaurant receives a large number of locals and foreign customers

which means our food lovers are not only confined to Chinese

nationals.

An owner of a Pakistani hotel, said Chinese customers visit to his

restaurant for Pakistani cuisine and enjoy local dishes especially

Biryani which is among their favourite.

In addition to Chinese increased number of restaurants some small

setups at homes are also offering Sino foods to their potential

customers.

A Chinese running his own small setup in a rented apartment said that

“Pakistan’s spicy food for a long time does not suit us we have to get

back to our traditional food for which we are accustomed”.

The Chinese nationals working in big business outlets like ZTE and

Huawei were his potential clients and they were enjoying their local

taste at affordable rates.

Another Chinese restaurant Jade’s Operational Manager negating the

impression that the only Chinese were potential clients of these

restaurants said majority of their customers were Pakistanis and

foreign nationals. “Chinese eateries for being hygienic and

abdominal friendly are now popular across the glob” he remarked.

“We are no more restricted to our traditional dishes and besides Asian,

fast foods like Pizza and Burger are also being offered here in

Chinese eating houses which was not expected in the near past”, he

informed.

He however admitted that the Chinese dishes are a bit expensive in

comparison with locals that is why these facilities are established in the well

paying areas. “A good Chinese restaurant costs over Rs30 million to

establish while some Rs15 million money is extra required to run the

future affairs” he said.

The official data reveals that 43 projects that directly fall under

the CPEC banner have seen a tripling of the number of Chinese

nationals in Pakistan to more than 30,000.