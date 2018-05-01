Capital Witnesses significant growth of Chinese restaurants

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP):The number of Chinese restaurants is growing significantly in federal
capital and post CPEC scenario has also forced local eateries to offer
Chinese dishes after an influx of Chinese nationals here.
The Capital Development Authority’s data revealed that there are
around 15 Chinese restaurants in total in the city while 12 among them
have been opened after 2013.
Talking to APP, a Chinese Restaurant’s Manager said Mei Kong
was the first restaurant introduced back in 1970s and second facility
known as China Town was establish after ten years in the federal capital.
The restaurants’ growth, he said, is not only associated with the
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but a large number of Chinese
traders and tourists are potential customers who do not have direct
link with the project.
He however said after CPEC’s launching the inflow of the Chinese
nationals has increased manifold which has helped grow hotels and
restaurants industry. He said earlier Chinese workforce was
confined to mining and energy projects areas such as Saindak energy
plants etc. adding, “You can see they are in large number now in major
cities like Islamabad , Karachi and Lahore.”
Another Chinese Restaurant Kim Mun’s Manager Andrew said his
restaurant receives a large number of locals and foreign customers
which means our food lovers are not only confined to Chinese
nationals.
An owner of a Pakistani hotel, said Chinese customers visit to his
restaurant for Pakistani cuisine and enjoy local dishes especially
Biryani which is among their favourite.
In addition to Chinese increased number of restaurants some small
setups at homes are also offering Sino foods to their potential
customers.
A Chinese running his own small setup in a rented apartment said that
“Pakistan’s spicy food for a long time does not suit us we have to get
back to our traditional food for which we are accustomed”.
The Chinese nationals working in big business outlets like ZTE and
Huawei were his potential clients and they were enjoying their local
taste at affordable rates.
Another Chinese restaurant Jade’s Operational Manager negating the
impression that the only Chinese were potential clients of these
restaurants said majority of their customers were Pakistanis and
foreign nationals. “Chinese eateries for being hygienic and
abdominal friendly are now popular across the glob” he remarked.
“We are no more restricted to our traditional dishes and besides Asian,
fast foods like Pizza and Burger are also being offered here in
Chinese eating houses which was not expected in the near past”, he
informed.
He however admitted that the Chinese dishes are a bit expensive in
comparison with locals that is why these facilities are established in the well
paying areas. “A good Chinese restaurant costs over Rs30 million to
establish while some Rs15 million money is extra required to run the
future affairs” he said.
The official data reveals that 43 projects that directly fall under
the CPEC banner have seen a tripling of the number of Chinese
nationals in Pakistan to more than 30,000.
