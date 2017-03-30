Capital, Resorts clubs win matches

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Capital youth club and Capital Resorts club earned victories in the matches of the 1st Mayor Football Cup 2017 being played here at the different venues of the Federal Capital.

Capital Youth club beat Young Brother club by 3-0 at T&T G-8/4 Ground. Capital Youth club scored through Omar (50th minute), Kamran (52nd minute) and Asad (67th minute).

The match commissioner of the match was Shahid Siddique while

referees included Shafqat, Shakeel and Waqas Tufail.

In the match played at I-10/2 Ground, Capital Resorts club defeated Royal Players club by 1-0. Aitazaz scored the lone goal in 44 minutes. The match commissioner of the match was Muhammad Ilyas while referees included Dilawar Hussain, Hafiz Waqas and Ali Nawaz.

A total of 24 league matches will be played in the event from April 2 to 10. Pre-quarter finals and quarter finals will be played from April 12 to 18.

Semi finals will be played on April 19 and 20 while the third position match and final will be played on April 21 and 22, respectively.

The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000,

runner-up will get Rs 50,000 while the third position team will bag

Rs 25,000.