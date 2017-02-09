Canadians express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): The Kashmiri and Pakistani

Canadian community held a demonstration outside the Canadian

Parliament to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and to

condemn growing Indian atrocities against the innocent

Kashmiri people.

The demonstrators, in chilling minus 30 degrees

centigrade, held placards and banners highlighting sufferings

of the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian armed forces in held

Kashmir, a message received here Thursday from Canada said.

They chanted slogans against human rights violations in

the valley to draw the attention of the international

community towards the gross human rights violations and use of

pallet guns against innocent civilians.

They reminded the international community to fulfill the

commitments made by the United Nations Security Council for

granting the right of self determination to Kashmiris.

The protestors urged the Canadian Parliamentarians,

civil society and the government to take up the issue of human

rights violations with the Indian government and for immediate

implementation of the United Nation Security Council’s

resolution for ascertaining wishes of the Kashmiri people to

decide their own future.