Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulate people of Pakistan on 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

Monday congratulated the people of Pakistan on Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day.

“Today, we join Pakistani communities in Canada and around the world

to celebrate seven decades of Pakistan’s independence,” said a message received here from Canada.

The two countries established a diplomatic relationship shortly after

Pakistan was declared a sovereign nation in 1947.

We continue to work together to advance shared priorities, including

governance and democracy, regional security, poverty reduction, polio

eradication, trade, defence, and the fight against climate change.

The people-to-people connections between Canada and Pakistan are older

still.

Pakistani and Canadians continue to make major contributions to our

country, and help make Canada the prosperous, vibrant and open place it is today.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our best

wishes to all those celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day.”