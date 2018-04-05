Canadian parliamentarin’s visit to further strengthen Pak-Canada ties: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the visit of Canadian parliamentarians would further strengthen the existing Pak-Canada friendly relations and provide momentum to the efforts aimed at forging greater cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and promoting people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister stated this while talking to a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians headed by MP Ms Yasmin Ratansi, which called on him here at the Prime Minister’s Office.The delegation comprised Senators Salma Ataullah Jan and Diane F Griffin, and MPs Terry Duguid, Robert Kitchen, Murray Rankin and Ramesh Sangha.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Tariq Azim Khan, Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan Perry

John Calderwood and Ms Romina Khursheed Aslam were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister said Pakistan was a country of great diversity carrying huge economic opportunities. The resilient people of Pakistan, he said, had successfully fought the war against terrorism, as a society, to secure peace not only for the country but for the entire region also.

He said the country’s economy had witnessed steady growth during recent years, which was expected to reach 6% during the current financial year. He also highlighted the positive impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project under the One Belt One Road initiative towards socio-economic development of the region and enhancement

of regional connectivity.

Discussing regional situation with the visiting delegation, the prime minister highlighted the efforts of Pakistan for the peace in neighbouring Afghanistan. He also emphasized upon the need for resolution of the long-standing issue of Kashmir according to the UN Security Council resolutions for ensuring lasting peace in the region.

Thanking the prime minister for meeting, the delegation stated that the visit would help them develop better understanding of the country. Observing that a large Pakistani expatriates in Canada were serving as ‘ambassadors’ and a bridge to bring the two countries closer to each other, the delegation expressed keen desire to further strengthen Pak-Canada bilateral relations.