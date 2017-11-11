Canadian minister assures to speed up visa processing for Pakistani students, businessmen

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Canadian Minister of Immigration and Citizenship Ahmed Hussain has assured to speed up visa processing for Pakistani students and businessmen for enhancing the people-to-people contact.

High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan hosted a dinner in honour of the Canadian minister at the Pakistan House Ottawa, where he briefed the latter about Visa difficulties being faced by Pakistani students and businessmen, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said the stringent and lengthy visa processing delays for bonafide students from Pakistan has been discouraging.

He also informed the minister that the existing trade relations between the two countries need to be boosted and allowing genuine traders to visit Canada to meet with their counterparts can provide required impetus to trade volume between the two countries.

He urged the minister that bottlenecks in processing of visas to students and traders should be removed.

The Canadian minister said as a matter of policy, the government was working to reduce backlogs and speed up the processing of visa applications in order to allow genuine students and traders to visit Canada.

He assured the high commissioner that he would personally look into the complaints of bona fide applicants from Pakistan during his upcoming visit to the processing centers in the region.

He informed the high commissioner that progress has been made to speed up family re-union cases.

He assured to support Pakistani international students on university campuses in Canada.