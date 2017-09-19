Canada-Pakistan JWG exploring ways to promote bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): The Canada-Pakistan Joint

Working Group on Trade and Investment has been working on exploring

ways to promote bilateral trade, said Federal Minister for Commerce

and Textile, Mohammad Pervaiz Malik.

During a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan,

Mr. Perry John Calderwood, who called on him here the minister

highlighted that trade between Pakistan and Canada stood at US $0.91

billion during the FY 2016-17.

He was of the view that there was tremendous potential between

the two countries to increase the bilateral trade manifold.

He also asked Canadian side to come up with their

recommendations on proposal to conduct a Joint Study for promotion

of bilateral trade.

The minister said that Pakistan’s major exports to Canada

include rice, made up articles of textiles material, articles of

apparel and major imports from Canada are grain oil seeds and

pulses, vegetable preparations machinery and its parts,

pharmaceutical products, oil-seed & chemicals.

The minister informed the Canadian High Commissioner

that the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and the Canadian Food

Inspection Agency (CFIA) agreed to adopt mutually agreed scientific

solution to the problem of fumigation of Canadian Exports to

Pakistan to ensure food safety standards.

He said that with the support of CFIA the DPP has completed

technical and legal evaluation of the information provided by CFIA

and now await invitation from CFIA to DPP experts for on-the-spot

inspection of integrated measures employed in Canada to ascertain

export of quarantine free cargo to Pakistan.

The minister further said that the Security Situation in

Pakistan had improved significantly and economic and social

indicators were on the rise in Pakistan and Pakistan offers a

lucrative market for investment.

The minister thanked the commissioner for the letter of

facilitation and invitation to visit Canada, extended by

Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Commerce Minister.

He also shared his intention to visit Canada soon to

discuss ways and means to bolster the already cordial trade

relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, Canadian High Commissioner, Perry John

Calderwood congratulated Mohammad Pervaiz Malik on becoming the

Commerce Minister and said that there had been a substantial

improvement in the security situation in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was also taking major steps for ease of

doing business which makes the Pakistani market very lucrative

for Canadian businesses and investors.

He informed the commerce minister that Canada has already made

significant investment in Solar Energy Projects in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

Canadian High Commissioner said that there had been a solid

foundation of Pakistan and Canada trade relations and now a

sustained effort is needed to build on that foundation and increase

the bilateral trade.

He also expressed need to bring the Pakistani and Canadian

businesses together so that they get understanding of businesses in

both countries and explore new investment opportunities.

Later on, Erik Beishembiev, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan

called on the Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Mohammad

Pervaiz Malik.

He asked the commerce minister for the support of Pakistan in

activation of Trade and Economic Council between the chambers of the

two countries and providing training to Kyrgyz officers on GSP Plus.

The Commerce minister assured him of full support and

facilitation. The minister also promised to speed up the work on

activation of Trade and Economic Council.