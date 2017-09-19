Canada-Pakistan JWG exploring ways to promote bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): The Canada-Pakistan Joint
Working Group on Trade and Investment has been working on exploring
ways to promote bilateral trade, said Federal Minister for Commerce
and Textile, Mohammad Pervaiz Malik.
During a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan,
Mr. Perry John Calderwood, who called on him here the minister
highlighted that trade between Pakistan and Canada stood at US $0.91
billion during the FY 2016-17.
He was of the view that there was tremendous potential between
the two countries to increase the bilateral trade manifold.
He also asked Canadian side to come up with their
recommendations on proposal to conduct a Joint Study for promotion
of bilateral trade.
The minister said that Pakistan’s major exports to Canada
include rice, made up articles of textiles material, articles of
apparel and major imports from Canada are grain oil seeds and
pulses, vegetable preparations machinery and its parts,
pharmaceutical products, oil-seed & chemicals.
The minister informed the Canadian High Commissioner
that the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and the Canadian Food
Inspection Agency (CFIA) agreed to adopt mutually agreed scientific
solution to the problem of fumigation of Canadian Exports to
Pakistan to ensure food safety standards.
He said that with the support of CFIA the DPP has completed
technical and legal evaluation of the information provided by CFIA
and now await invitation from CFIA to DPP experts for on-the-spot
inspection of integrated measures employed in Canada to ascertain
export of quarantine free cargo to Pakistan.
The minister further said that the Security Situation in
Pakistan had improved significantly and economic and social
indicators were on the rise in Pakistan and Pakistan offers a
lucrative market for investment.
The minister thanked the commissioner for the letter of
facilitation and invitation to visit Canada, extended by
Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Commerce Minister.
He also shared his intention to visit Canada soon to
discuss ways and means to bolster the already cordial trade
relations between the two countries.
On the occasion, Canadian High Commissioner, Perry John
Calderwood congratulated Mohammad Pervaiz Malik on becoming the
Commerce Minister and said that there had been a substantial
improvement in the security situation in Pakistan.
He said Pakistan was also taking major steps for ease of
doing business which makes the Pakistani market very lucrative
for Canadian businesses and investors.
He informed the commerce minister that Canada has already made
significant investment in Solar Energy Projects in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.
Canadian High Commissioner said that there had been a solid
foundation of Pakistan and Canada trade relations and now a
sustained effort is needed to build on that foundation and increase
the bilateral trade.
He also expressed need to bring the Pakistani and Canadian
businesses together so that they get understanding of businesses in
both countries and explore new investment opportunities.
Later on, Erik Beishembiev, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan
called on the Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Mohammad
Pervaiz Malik.
He asked the commerce minister for the support of Pakistan in
activation of Trade and Economic Council between the chambers of the
two countries and providing training to Kyrgyz officers on GSP Plus.
The Commerce minister assured him of full support and
facilitation. The minister also promised to speed up the work on
activation of Trade and Economic Council.
