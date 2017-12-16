Canada & Pakistan have great potential to forge partnership in IT, Agriculture sectors: Tariq Azim Khan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):”Pakistan has a strong industrial base of products, which are exported globally as well as in growing volume into Canada” said Tariq Azim Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan, while visiting Trade Show and cultural event, organized by Pakistan Canada Business Chamber (PCBC), in coordination with the Consulate General of Pakistan, Montreal, at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Montreal.

In order to give a boost to its exports by showcasing Pakistani niche products the trade Show was organized at a large scale in which 32 companies, representing goods and services, exhibited their products including textiles, carpets, surgical instruments, handicrafts, sporting goods, leather, jewellery, food and basmati rice etc. Three restaurants entertained the visitors with Pakistani cuisine, Pakistan High Commission said in a press release.

The High Commissioner, accompanied by Muhammad Aamer, Consul General of Pakistan in Montreal and PCBC Directors visited all booths. A large number of businesses as well as the general public visited the booths and highly appreciated the fine quality of Pakistani products.

Later, a seminar was organized by PCBC to educate the Pakistani exhibitors about the import laws and regulations and certifications required for entry of their products into the Canadian market.

The visitors highly appreciated the initiative taken by PCBC for promotion of Pakistani products that will deepen the trade ties between Pakistan and Canada. High Commissioner said that Pakistan’s economy is growing at over 5 % rate and coupled with friendly investment policies, it is expected to become the 20th biggest economy of the world by 2030. He noted that during the last two years bilateral trade volume between the two countries has doubled.

To showcase the high quality of Pakistani textiles, a fashion show was presented by Ali Xeeshan, a famous Pakistani Fashion Designer and Maleeha Malik, a Pakistani Canadian Fashion Designer. The audience highly appreciated the high quality and elegance of Pakistani bridal and semiformal garments. Pakistani pop, folksinger, Abrar-ul-Haq, performed live to entertain large audience with his hits songs.

Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Canadian Parliament, Mayors of St. Laurent and Lasalle, Canadian officials, diplomats and a large number of Pakistani diaspora also attended the event.