Campaigns in full swing in Sialkot district’s 5 constituencies

SIALKOT, July 22 (APP)::Election campaigns of all candidates belonging to differrent political parties and idependents have gained momentum in five Sialkot district cinstituencies as polling day draws near.

A total of 10 candidates including PML-N’s Chaudhry Armughan Subhani, PTI’s Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PPP’s Syed Ishtiaqul Hassan Gilani, MMA’s Parveen Akhtar, Syed Abbas Ali Shah (Tehreek Labaik Pakistan) and four independent candidates including Mian Naeem Javaid (former Sialkot district nazim) are contesting from NA-72, Sialkot-I constituency.

Also, 10 candidates are in the run in Sialkot city’s constituency,

NA-73, Sialkot-II, here. Main candidates include PML-N’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PTI’s Usman Dar, MQM’s Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Rana Naeem Javaid (TLP), Zarar Mehmood Malik (PPP), Jehangir Rasheed (PST) and four independent candidates.

In Pasrur city’s constituency NA-74, Sialkot-III, 11 candidates are contesting the polls. The main candidates are PML-N’s Ali Zahid Hamid, PTI’s Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas, Shujaat Ali (TLP), Mohsin Ikram (MMA),

Nargis Faiz Malik (PPP) and five independent candidates including Chaudhry Munawar Ali Gill, Barrister Mansur Sarwar Khan and Rana Liaqat Ali.

In Daska city’s constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV, 11 candidates are contesting polls. The main candidates are PML-N’s Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi, Arsalan Zafar (TLP), Syed Zaheerul Hassan Rizvi (PPP), Kashan Haider (MMA) and six independent candidates here.

Eight candidates are in the election race in Sambrial city’s constituency NA-76, Sialkot-V. The main candidates are PML-N’s Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, PTI’s Brig (retd) Muhammad Aslam, Chaudhry Muhammad Ameen (TLP), Muhammad Awais (MMA), Yasir Mushtaq Bajwa (PPP), Chaudhry Khaleequr Rehman (Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek) and two independent candidates Mudassar Saleem Baryar and Qasim Ali here.

There are a total of 2,334,498 registered voters including 1,303,401 male voters and 1,031,097 female voters in the Sialkot district.