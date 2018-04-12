Culture & Heritage 
Calligraphy exhibition to start on Friday

FAISALABAD, Apr 12 (APP)::Abdul Majeed Parveen Raqam National Calligraphy Exhibition will be held at a local hotel here on Friday
and Saturday.
The show will be organised under the aegis of National History and Literary Heritage Division (NHLHD) and National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).
Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage division Irfan Siddiqui will inaugurate the exhibition.

