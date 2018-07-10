Cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Operation Radd ul Fasaad

PESHAWAR, Jul 10 (APP):Security Forces conducted intelligence based operation (IBO) in South and North Wazirstan, said an ISPR press release here Tuesday.
During operations large quantity of arms and ammunition, explosives
including prepared IEDs, heavy machine guns, sub machine guns, rockets,
grenades, anti-personal, igniter communication equipment and large quantity of
various caliber ammunition were recovered.
In another operation the security forces conducted IBO in
Dera Bugti, Balochistan from where explosive, weapons and ammunition including
rockets were recovered.