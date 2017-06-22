Cache of arms, ammo recovered from Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI, Jun 22 (APP): The Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recovered sizeable quantities of arms and
ammunition from different parts of Khyber Agency on Wednesday late.
According to a news release of Inter Services Public Relations
here, the FC KP carried out Intelligence Based Raids in the areas of
Akka Khel, Guli Khel, and Ghaibi Nokia areas of Khyber Agency thus
recovered Sub Machine Guns, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and
fuses.
The raids were conducted by FC as part of the on going
Operation Radd ul Fasaad.
