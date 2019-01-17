Cabinet removes Bilawal, Murad names from ECL on SC order for time being

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):The Federal Cabinet on Thursday decided to remove the names of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL) for the time being, after receiving detailed judgment of Supreme Court.

Addressing a joint press briefing on Cabinet decisions, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on dispelled this impression that the government was in hurry to remove their names from ECL and

added that the Cabinet had earlier delayed this decision as it had been waiting for detailed written order of the court.