Cabinet members direct CAA, Islamabad Airport management to improve facilities, smoothen operations

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):The members of federal cabinet on Wednesday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and management of the Islamabad International Airport to improve operations and facilities to the passengers, especially overseas Pakistanis at the newly constructed airport. A group of cabinet members comprising ministers and advisers took an extensive briefing from the officials of CAA and airport management here during a visit to the airport to know first hand about the available facilities and level of operations.