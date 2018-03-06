Cabinet expresses resolve to provide uninterrupted power to consumers in summer

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):The federal cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday

expressed satisfaction over the power situation and resolved to provide uninterrupted power to the consumers during the upcoming summer season and Ramzan.

The meeting also appreciated the efforts of the incumbent as well as former Minister for Power for addressing sectoral issues relating to power. It was emphasized during the meeting to lay greater focus on addressing administrative and management issues viz-a-viz transmission, distribution and recovery of power dues.

Secretary Power Division briefed the cabinet on projections of electricity demand and supply; and the available generation capacity for catering to the power requirements during the summer season particularly during Ramzan.

It was informed that additional power would be added to the national grid from Tarbela-IV and Neelum-Jhelum Hydro-power projects during next months which would further augment the existing generation capacity. The meeting was also briefed about the current load-management plan.

The prime minister stated that as a result of untiring efforts of the government power generation

had significantly increased since 2013. He said that provision of uninterrupted power supply had remained the priority of the present government in order to meet domestic, commercial and industrial requirements.

In order to discourage cigarette smoking, the cabinet approved banning of sale of loose cigarettes by amending the “Prohibition of Sale of Cigarettes to Minors Rules, 2010.

The federal cabinet accorded approval for signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Governments of Somalia and Government of Pakistan for Rendering NADRA’s Services to Somalia

Approval was granted to initiate legislation on Geographical Indications Protection Bill, 2017.

Geographical Indications (GIs) is a form of intellectual property rights which identifies a product originating from a specific area, whose quality or reputation is attributable to its place of origin. Possible GIs for Pakistan can include Basmati Rice, Ajrak and Pashmina shawls, Peshawari Chappal, Truck Art, Apricots, Handicrafts, Ornaments etc.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Presiding Officer, Special Court (Offences in Banks), Islamabad.

Cabinet ratified the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 22nd February, 2018 and Cabinet Committee on Privatization held on February 16, 2018.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Sartaj Aziz briefed the Cabinet in detail regarding measures to enhance cotton production and exports from Pakistan. Cabinet approved transfer of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee and Cotton related matters from Ministry of Textile Industry to Ministry of National Food Security & Research.