Cabinet Division issues notification of portfolios of ministers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Cabinet Division on Thursday issued

notifications for portfolios of federal ministers and ministers of

state.

According to notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat,

Daniyal Aziz has been given the portfolio of Federal Minister for

Privatization and Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar is made Federal Minister for

Human Rights.

Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi is given the portfolio of Minister

of State for National Food Security and Research, Mir Dostain Khan

Domki Minister of State for Water Resources, Muhammad Talal Chaudhry

Minister of State for Interior and Usman Ibrahim Minister of State

for Law and Justice.

The Prime Minister has allocated portfolios with immediate

effect to the Federal Ministers and Ministers of State.

The portfolios are given in terms of rule 3(1) of the Rules of

Business, 1973.