Cabinet discontinues discretionary funds, approves austerity steps: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):The Federal Cabinet on Friday decided to discontinue provision of discretionary funds to the president, the prime minister, federal ministers and parliamentarians, besides announcing a number of austerity measures and holding forensic audit of certain mega projects.

“The cabinet has decided to discontinue provision of discretionary funds to the president, prime minister and ministers, hold forensic audit of mega projects like metro bus, Orange Train and other projects to ensure transparency,” Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry told a news conference after the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said two weekly holidays would continue, however, in order to improve efficiency of the government offices, all of them would work from 0900 hours to 1700 hours. “After a detailed discussion, it was decided to continue Saturday as a weekly holiday. But, the office timing has been increased by an hour, from 0900 hours to 1700 hours.”

He said a task force would be set up for collecting information about basic amenities at slums as he referred to the prime minister’s vision to focus on the poorest of the poor for providing them basic facilities.

The cabinet, he said, also decided about starting an urban tree plantation campaign with special focus on Karachi where the environmental situation had degraded over the years while Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta would be other cities of its focus.

He said the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) would be done away with while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would stay and organizations working under it like Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) would be overhauled.

The minister said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used Rs 21 billion discretionary funds during one year and also allocated Rs 30 billion to parliamentarians for development schemes at his own will. “Since the national kitty is not a personal property of any individual, therefore, the cabinet has decided that all future projects will route through the parliament to ensure that tax payers’ money were spent judiciously.”

He said funds worth billions of rupees had been spent or announced, by the previous government, for different districts to build airports, motorways and other mega projects ignoring the basic needs like health, education and clean drinking water. “Therefore, the cabinet has also decided to conduct a forensic audit of such projects and call in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation if required.”