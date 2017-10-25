Cabinet decides to place delimitation bill before NA for debate, consideration

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The federal cabinet in its meeting held here Wednesday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair decided to place the Delimitation [of constituencies] Bill before the National Assembly for debate and consideration.

Earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics gave a presentation to the Cabinet on Census, 2017, a press release issued after the meeting said.

The meeting ratified recommendations of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases in its meeting held on 16-10-2017.

The cabinet approved establishment of Drug Court at Quetta and appointment of Mr Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar as Judge Special Appellate Court under Section 46(1) of the Prevention of Smuggling Act, 1977 in the province of Sindh.

Appointment of Secretary Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication as Chairman of Management Board of National Telecommunication Corporation was also approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet also assented to the re-constitution of the Board of Governors of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC).

The cabinet accorded Ex-Post Facto approval to initiate negotiations and for signing of an Agreement on Scientific Exchange and Cooperation between Pakistan Agriculture Research Council and Lanzhou University, China.

Amendments in the Rules of Origin (ROO) under Malaysia – Pakistan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA), was also approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet approved signing of MoU between the Government of Mozambique and the Government of Pakistan in Defence Domain.

The cabinet accorded approval to sign Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income between Pakistan and the Republic of Bulgaria.

The cabinet also approved extension in deputation period of Mr Bebu Ram, Deputy Chief Engineer, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Karachi.

Before the start of formal proceedings of the cabinet meeting, Imam-e-Ka’aba Dr. Saleh Bin Humaid, who was invited to the opening session of the cabinet meeting as a special guest, in his remarks thanked the Prime Minister for inviting him to address the cabinet.

Imam-e-Ka’aba said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share historical and strong brotherly bonds.

He further stated that success lies in unity and the best decisions made for the benefit of the people.

Imam-e-Ka’aba also conveyed good wishes to the Cabinet and the people of Pakistan on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince, Religious Scholars and the people of Saudi Arabia.