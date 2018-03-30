Cabinet Committee on Privatization discusses KES Power’s shares sale to Shanghai Electric Power

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Cabinet Committee on Privatization Friday discussed the matter of sale of its shares by

KES Power Limited in K-Electric Limited to Shanghai Electric Power, and decided to issue the National Security Certificate subject to ratification by the Federal Cabinet.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The Cabinet Committee also discussed various issues related to the privatization of Pakistan Steel Mills and restructuring of PIACL.

The Committee asked the sponsoring divisions to resubmit the proposals in a cohesive and comprehensive manner in light of earlier decisions on the subject.