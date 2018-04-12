Cabinet approves tripartite MoU between Pakistan, China in transport sector

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):The federal cabinet on Thursday approved signing of tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) between National Transport Research Center, Pakistan and China Highway & Transportation Society & Second Highway Consultants Co. Ltd, China to conduct study on “International Transport Technology Standards and Specification Systems, especially in those countries along the ‘Belt and Road’ routes.

The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved signing

of the MoU between National Library of Pakistan and National Library of Cuba for strengthening of mutual cooperation between the libraries of two countries.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of legislative Cases in its meeting held on April 4, 2018 and the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization in its meeting held on March 30, 2018.

The cabinet approved appointment of Lt. Gen. Sadiq Ali as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance

Factories Board.

Approval was accorded to Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development

to grant licenses to 54 overseas employment promoters, as recommended by Bureau of Emigration

and Overseas Employment.

Appointment of Dr. Khawar Siddiquie Khokhar as Director General National Institute of Electronics, Islamabad was also approved.