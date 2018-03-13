Cabinet approves placement of draft ‘Limitation relating to Civil Revision Bill, 2018’ before Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):The Federal Cabinet which met under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

here Tuesday approved placement of draft “Limitation relating to Civil Revision Bill, 2018”

before the Parliament.

The Cabinet also approved amendments in the Rules of Business, 1973. The amendments

comprise of inclusion of “Hajj & Umrah Directorate” in Schedule-III as an attached department of

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, inclusion of “National Language Promotion Department” and “National Library of Pakistan” as attached departments of National History and

Literary Heritage Division.

Inclusion of “Pakistan Halal Authority” in the list of functions of Science & Technology Division

was approved. National Fertilizer Development Center (NFDC) was transferred from Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms to Ministry of National Food Security & Research and corresponding amendments in the Rules of Business were approved.

The Cabinet also approved transfer of Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultant Ltd. From Climate Change Division to Planning, Development & Reforms Division.

Approval was accorded for placement of the “Institute of Science and Technology Bahawalpur Bill, 2018” before the Parliament.

The Cabinet rejected a proposal to increase rate of Central Excise Duty on import of raw material for manufacturing of edible oil, vegetable ghee and cooking oil on mills in FATA and PATA.

The Cabinet directed that the issue of rationalization of taxes be considered at the time of formulation of budget proposals.

Constitution of ‘Search Committee’ for appointment of Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Islamabad was approved by the Cabinet.

The Committee will comprise of Federal Minister for Health Services, Minster for Federal Education & Professional Training, Minister of State for CADD, VC University of Health Sciences Lahore and prominent educationist Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Approval was accorded for signing of MoU between Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and Nepal Academy, Nepal. Areas of cooperation include mutual exchanges of writers, poets and intellectuals. Moreover, it also includes collaboration in translation of works of prominent scholars, poets and writers, joint publications, arrangement of training courses, promotion of literature and arrangement of joint exhibitions & conferences.

Cabinet approved signing of agreement on cooperation in the field of combating crime between Government of Pakistan and Government of Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission briefed the Cabinet in detail about the issues relating to water management in the country and the first-ever draft Water Policy of the country. Briefing the meeting about main features of national policy framework, he said that the policy aimed at introduction of integrated water management for addressing water-related challenges.

The Policy addresses issues relating to enhancing water storage capacity, conservation, research & development, capacity building of existing administrative departments, allocation of financial resources and establishment of institutional set-up at provincial levels. Cabinet accorded approval for presentation of draft Water Policy before the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Appointments on vacant positions of Commissioners in Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was approved.

In order to solicit services of professionals in the public sector organizations, a proposal regarding introduction of Special Pay scales was approved by the Cabinet in-principle.