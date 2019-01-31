Cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2019, with direction to provide optimum facilities to intending pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):The Federal Cabinet has accorded approval to Hajj Policy 2019, directing the Religious Ministry to provide optimum facilities to intending pilgrims, desiring to perform the sacred religious

obligation through Government Hajj Scheme.

Briefing media the decisions of Federal Cabinet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that this year the Hajj package would cost Rs 4,36,575 for Northern and Rs 4,26,575 for Southern regions.

For the first time in history intending pilgrims of Balochistan would be airlifted directly from Quetta, he said adding that a temporary Haji camp was being established at Gilgit to facilitate the intending pilgrims of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that 184,210 Pakistanis would perform the sacred religious obligation this year.