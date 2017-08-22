Cabinet approves execution, completion of ongoing gas development schemes

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday
approved the execution and completion of ongoing gas
development schemes and launch new projects under present
government for providing gas to far-flung areas subject to
availability of funds.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the Cabinet
meeting while Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif briefed
the Cabinet on US President’s statement.
Furthermore, the cabinet approved initiation of
negotiation on Inter-Government Agreement between Ministry of
Petroleum & Natural Resources, Government of Islamic Republic
of Pakistan and the Government of Republic of Nigeria on the
Cooperation in the field of Oil and Gas.
Appointment of Chief Executive Officer, PIACL, was
approved for a probationary period of 90 days with 2-year
contract.
The cabinet directed the Secretary Aviation Division to
ensure submission of a business plan for profitability of PIA
within 60 days of appointment of Chief Executive Officer,
PIACL.
The Cabinet approved increasing and re-fixing of the
number of commissioners in Securities and Exchange Commission
of Pakistan to seven.
Approval was given to exempt from payment of taxes,
duties, levies etc under the grants received from global fund
to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM).
Maximum retail prices of life saving drugs were approved
and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and
Coordination Division was assigned the task to ensure
availability of quality life saving drugs within reasonable
pricing to the common people in commensurate with the national
drug policy.