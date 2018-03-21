Cabinet approves deep sea fishing licensing, national food security policies

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):The federal cabinet which met here at the PM Office with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair approved Deep Sea Fishing Licensing Policy 2018 and the National Food Security Policy.

The Cabinet also considered a summary for placement and deletion of names on Exit Control List (ECL) and constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the cases.

Decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases held on March 15, 2018 were also approved by the Cabinet, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Wing here.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of Presiding Officer, Special Court (Offences in Banks-II) Lahore; appointment of Judge, Special Courts (Central-II & III) Lahore; appointment of Judge, Special Courts (Central) Rawalpindi; and extension in deputation period of Member Technical, Customs Appellate Tribunal Bench-II Lahore.

Signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the field of forestry was also approved.

The cabinet approved the signing of MoU for the establishment of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Pakistan and Tanzania

It also approved signing of agreement for establishment of Joint Commission between Pakistan and South Africa.

The cabinet approved the signing of MoU on cooperation in tourism between the Governments of the Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Signing of MoU between the Foreign Service Academy (FSA), Pakistan and Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Institute (BIDTI) of Sri Lanka was also approved.

The cabinet approved the signing of MoU between Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company and Gems and Jewelry Research and Training Institute (GJRTI) of Sri Lanka.

It also approved the signing of MoU between the Ministry of Health, Government of Brazil and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan in the field of Health.

Signing of agreement between Pakistan and China on cooperation in Frontier Health Quarantine was also approved.

The cabinet approved the signing of MoU between Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Government of Pakistan and Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany for establishment of Pakistan-Germany Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF).

It also approved extension in contract employment of CEO Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC).

Establishment of fund at State Bank of Pakistan for Line of Credit Facility for Microfinance Banks and Microfinance Institutions was also approved by the cabinet.

The Cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on March 7, 2018.

The Federal Cabinet approved transfer of three subjects i.e. National College of Arts at Lahore and Rawalpindi, Pakistan Chairs Abroad and Selection of scholars against Pakistan Chairs Abroad by the Special Selection Board from the Cabinet Division to Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training.

Proposals for nomination of Directors for the Board of Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) were also approved by the cabinet.