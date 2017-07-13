Cabinet approves broad-based agenda of int’l cooperation

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): A meeting of the Federal
Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here
Wednesday approved a broad-based agenda including cooperation
with other countries in air services, climate change, defence
and financial intelligence.
AIR SERVICES:
The cabinet approved accords for starting of
negotiations on air services with aviation of other countries
including Azerbaijan, Serbia, Vietnam and Brazil.
COMMERCE:
The meeting gave ex-post facto approval to start
negotiations and approval for signing of Memorandum of
Understanding between the Trade Development Authority of
Pakistan (TDAP) and the respective departments of Kyrgyzstan,
Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.
CLIMATE CHANGE:
The cabinet gave a nod to Doha Amendment to the Kyoto
Protocol (KP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC),
The meeting also approved MoU signing on cooperation in
disaster management with Kazakhstan through National Disaster
Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Climate Change.
DEFENCE:
Approval was given to cooperation in defence and
technical training with the countries including Indonesia,
Turkey, Thailand and Poland.
ECONOMIC AFFAIRS & TOURISM:
The meeting ratified inter-governmental agreement on
CAREC Institute, Economic Affairs and an MoU with Cuba in the
field of tourism and economic affairs.
EDUCATION:
The cabinet approved signing of agreement on cooperation
in higher education and professional training with Turkey.
Ex-post facto approval was given to Agreement between
Russian State University for the Humanities, Moscow and
National University of Modern Language (NUML), Islamabad.
FINANCE:
Approval was given to ratification of MoU between
Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) of Pakistan and Financial
Intelligence Unit (FIU) of Turkmenistan Concerning Cooperation
in exchange of financial intelligence related to money
laundering and terrorist financing.
The meeting also approved signing of MoU between State
Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Central Bank of the Russian
Federation (CBRF) on bilateral cooperation.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
The cabinet approved to commence negotiations on MoUs on
bilateral consultations with Foreign Affairs Ministries of
other countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Niger,
Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya and Romania.
AGRICULTURE:
The meeting approved cooperation in the field of
agriculture and food security with Uzbekistan and Uganda.
PETROLEUM:
The meeting approved to start negotiations with the
Government of Kuwait for signing a MoU for petroleum
exploration in Pakistan.
AVOIDANCE OF DOUBLE TAXATION:
The cabinet approved to amend the existing convention
for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal
evasion of taxes on income with several countries including
Turkmenistan, Serbia, the United Kingdom, Mauritius,
Tajikistan, Thailand, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, South Africa,
South Africa, Kuwait, Yemen, Japan, Bangladesh, Oman, Ukraine,
Iran, Vietnam and Sudan.
MoUs WITH MALDIVES:
The meeting gave ex-post facto approval to start
negotiations and approval for signing of MoU to develop
relations in tourism between Pakistan and Maldives. Approval
was also given to start negotiations on draft MoU for opening
of Defence Credit Line of US$10 million for Maldives.
Another approval was given for signing of MoU by Civil
Service Commission of Maldives with National School of Public
Policy, Pakistan.
The Cabinet approved commencement of negotiation of MoU
between the Foreign Services Academy (FSA) of Pakistan and the
Foreign Service Institute (FOSIM) of Maldives.
APPOINTMENT:
The Cabinet approved appointment of Managing Director
and Chief Executive Officer, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited (SNGPL), Petroleum and Natural Resources, besides
approval of terms and conditions of appointment of members of
Gas and Oil, of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
RATIFICATION OF DECISIONS:
The meeting also ratified decisions taken by the Cabinet
Committee on Energy in its meetings on 29-05-2017, 30-05-2017,
besides those taken on 06-06-2017 and 30-05-2017.
The Cabinet also ratified decisions taken by the
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, in its
meeting held on 07-06-2017.
The Cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Economic
Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, in its meeting
held on 17-06-2017.