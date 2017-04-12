Cabinet approves agenda items related to defence, aviation, health sectors

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): The Federal Cabinet Wednesday approved a number of agenda items, enhancing cooperation and agreements between Pakistan and other countries in the field of aviation, defence, interior, health, law and others.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, accorded its approval to a number of agenda items placed before it.

The Cabinet also confirmed/approved decisions taken by the Economic Co-ordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its different meetings, according to PM office media wing in a press release.

The agenda items approved in the meetings included agenda for technical cooperation between Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) HV, Oman Regarding Tsunami Early Warning System (TEWS). (Aviation Division): Cooperation in the field of meteorology between Pakistan Meteorological Department & Meteo-France. (Aviation Division)

The Cabinet approved, in principle, to negotiate the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between Government of the Republic of Kenya and Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. (Defence Division)

Signing of statement of Intent in the Field of Research and Cooperative Activities between the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, Switzerland and the National Defence University, Pakistan.(Defence Division)

The Cabinet approved, in principle, to start negotiations on draft MoU between Ministry of Defence Government of Czech Republic and Ministry of Defence Production Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, concerning cooperation in the field of defence industry and logistics. (Defence Production Division)

The Cabinet also approved in principle to start negotiations on Visa Abolition Agreement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Cuba for diplomatic, official and service passport holders. (Interior Division)

Initiation of negotiations on a draft MoU between the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control of Pakistan and Ministry of Justice and Public Security of Norway on cooperation in combating crime. (Interior Division)

Signing of negotiated draft Visa Abolition Agreement between Government of the Republic of Pakistan and the Government of Jordan for the holders of diplomatic and Official passport. (Interior Division)

Signing of agreement between Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of Bulgaria on Abolition of Visa for diplomatic and service/official passport holders. (Interior Division)

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening cooperation in the area of anti-corruption between the National Accountability Bureau, Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (the NAB) and the Ministry of Supervision, Government of the People’s Republic of China (the Ministry); ratification of the Cabinet. (Law & Justice Division)

To start negotiations and sharing of the counter draft MoU on Agricultural Cooperation with the Kingdom of Thailand. (National Food Security and Research Division)

Initiating negotiations on the Memorandum of Cooperation for the Development of Mechanism to Combat Drug Related Crimes between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Anti Narcotics Force. (Narcotics Control Division)

Ratification of the Cabinet for Signing of MoU between Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine. (National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division).

Signing of MoU between Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic Republic of Pakistan for mutual cooperation in the field of health services, medical education, research, drug and medical technology. (National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division).

The Cabinet also confirmed/approved decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on February 13 (Cabinet Division).

The Cabinet in its meeting further approved ratification of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meetings held on February 22, March 28, (Cabinet Division).

It also included ratification of the Cabinet to the Recommendation of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative cases, held on March 22 and April 10 (Cabinet Division).