Buzdar lays foundation stone of various projects in DG Khan

LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated several projects worth millions of rupees in Dera Ghazi Khan and laid the foundation stone of many other projects.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the chief minister inaugurated Panahgah project, renovation projects of emergency and gynaecology wards in government hospital, and Kamal Park and City Park in Taunsa Sharif.