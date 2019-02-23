LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated several projects worth millions of rupees in Dera Ghazi Khan and laid the foundation stone of many other projects.
According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the chief minister inaugurated Panahgah project, renovation projects of emergency and gynaecology wards in government hospital, and Kamal Park and City Park in Taunsa Sharif.
Buzdar lays foundation stone of various projects in DG Khan
