Buzdar guides Commissioners, RPOs on improving law and order

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday issued guidelines to divisional commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) for improving the law & order situation and providing relief to the general public.
Chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation here at Civil Secretariat, the chief minister also examined the steps taken for provision of relief and other facilities to people.