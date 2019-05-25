LAHORE, May 25 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday met and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and progress on payments of dues to the media.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that alliance of opposition parties was aimed at protecting personal interests and leader of the opposition laid the foundation of this unnatural alliance to hide their blemishes.

He added, 220 million people of Pakistan knew that the country had now the most transparent government of its history and days of loot and plunder were over, as national resources were being utilised with honesty.

The chief minister said the Punjab government was taking effective measures for welfare of the people and provision of relief to them through Ramazan bazaars. Now people could buy sugar up to two kg in Ramazan bazaars, while subsidy had

been given on flour, sugar, ghee, vegetables and fruit in 309 Ramazan bazaars set up across Punjab and price control magistrates were active to check price hike, he maintained.

“I am personally monitoring the performance of Ramazan bazaars and subsidy being given to the people,” he mentioned.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan paid tribute to the Punjab government for making excellent arrangements at Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to the people. She said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, had provided real relief to people through Ramazan bazaars and making efforts for welfare of people.

She also praised efforts of CM Usman Buzdar and his team for achieving wheat procurement target and giving full benefit to the farmers of their hardwork.

The special assistant said that political orphans had no future. Pakistan was now moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Former rulers

had badly damaged national economy while the PTI was taking concrete measures to rescue and rebuild economy, she added.