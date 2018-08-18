Buzdar belongs to middle class, not facing case: Faward Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Usman Buzdar, PTI’s nominated Punjab chief minister, belonged to the middle class and a backward area, and did not face any case or NAB (National Accountability Bureau) inquiry.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement, said it was wrongly reported in media that Usman Buzdar was involved in any case. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him, which was a typical political FIR registered in rural areas against opponents and it was wrongly alleged that he was involved in firing on a polling station, whereas he was not even present at that place, he added.

It should be appreciated that PTI promoted a person belonging to middle class, he said.