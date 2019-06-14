LAHORE, Jun 14 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a comprehensive and busy National Cricket Academy programme 2019-20, which will commence here the next week and culminate next year around the same time.

The NCA Programme 2019-20 has been broken into four different categories, namely: Player Skills and Training, Youth/Talent Hunt and Skills Training, Game Education Programme, and Players Development at Regional and High Performance Centres, said a spokesman for the PCB on Friday.

Under the Player Skills and Training Programme, the National Cricket Academy has planned nine different activities that are targeted and focused at enhancing the cricketing and personal skills of the U13, U16 and U19 cricketers, he added.