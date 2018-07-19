Businessmen express confidence in Imran Khan

LAHORE, Jul 19 (APP):A large section of the business community

Thursday expressed confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as the leader who could steer the country out of the prevailing economic and other challenges.

The business community representatives expressed these views at the businessmen convention, held at a local hotel and participated by the PTI chairman.

Addressing the convention, Imran Khan welcomed traders, industrialists and business community and said that he had developed liaison and acquaintance with them when he had been building the Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital in Lahore.

He said that the past rulers put Pakistan under heavy debt during

the last 10 years, adding that Pak Rupee value against US dollar was

Rs 60, which had surged to ever high rate of Rs 128. While prices of

all commodities in the country had been sky-rocketing, pushing these

daily-use items from the reach of common man. He said that he had long

been hearing that the PML-N had very competent and experienced team of managers, but its performance had been exposed to everyone now, as it

had bitterly failed to deliver.

The past rulers used advertisements to gain popularity, he said, asserting that goodwill, respect and development could not be achieved through hollow slogans and tall claims. He said who would listen to a leader whose entire assets are abroad and whose sons cannot justify

their incomes and properties. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Asif

Zardari had been engaged in wheeling and dealing and they did nothing

during their tenures except for hoodwinking people.

The business community had always been supporting the PML-N. But

now times had changed entirely and they would not vote those, whose

loot and plunder had been exposed to them. During the last 10 years, he said, the rulers had jeopardised all sectors of economy, but always

portrayed a rosy picture to masses. He said that today Pakistani farmers and industrialists could not compete even with India and Bangladesh in the global markets.

He assured the traders that the PTI, after coming to power, would

make all business policies after taking on board all sectors of economy

and the business community.