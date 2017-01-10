Business experts appreciate PM’s economic trade enhancement package

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Miftah Ismail on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for announcing a historic economic trade package for boosting exports.

Talking to PTV, he said the Prime Minister had taken business community and associations in the confidence before announcing the package.

He hoped that the package would help increase exports.

Former Advisor on Textile Industry Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig noted the personal interest taken by the Prime Minister and the efforts made by commerce and finance ministers for the development of textile sector. The Rs 180 billion package, he said, would bring improvement in the textile and other sectors.

He said that many issues of the exporters had also been addressed in the package.

He said the present government had taken initiatives for energy projects. The industrial sector had shown improvement due to smooth supply of gas. The energy projects launched by the PML-N government would also have positive impact on the industrial sector, he added.

Chairman Pakistan-Australia Business Forum Pervez Madaras Wala said that the package announced by the prime minister would help boost textile industry.

He said that the package for enhancing exports would also generate employment in the country.