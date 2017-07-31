Business community supports nomination of Shehbaz as PM

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): President Pakistan Businessmen and

Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) and Former Provincial Minister Mian Zahid

Hussain Monday said that the business community of Pakistan supported

the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Zahid Hussain, who is also Secretary General of the

Businessmen Panel of FPCCI, said that nomination of Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi as interim prime minister was also a good move and we hope

that he would be elected unopposed.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Shehbaz Sharif would continue to

push the developmental agenda of the former Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif and try his best to improve the economy.

He expressed the hope that the process of electing new prime

minister should be completed as soon as possible so that the

uncertainty ends without any further loss.

The business leader said that following the Supreme Court’s

verdict, the PML-N has demonstrated exceptional restraint and

political maturity which has sent a very positive message.

Business community hopes that all the parties including the

ruling party would keep the national interests supreme in the

future.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Nawaz Sharif took the country out

of the mess, took Pak-China ties to new heights, and initiated China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is to transform Pakistan

into an Asian tiger.

CPEC has put Pakistan on the world’s economic map while it has

resulted in sleepless nights for the enemies of Pakistan, he added.

The former PM also started importing LNG resulting in economic

activity, revenue and reduced unemployment while dozens of power

projects reduced load shedding substantially.

Dozens of international institutions lauded economic policies

of Nawaz administration, terrorism was contained while Karachi was

made a peaceful city, he said.