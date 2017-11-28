Business centres resumes routine activities in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):The business activity was restored in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday, which was badly affected during the recent sit-in by a religious group.

Businesses in twin cities suffered a lot of losses as small number of customers were seen on roads, especially in the vicinity of Faizabad, where protestors of Tehreek-e- Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) were staging sit-in since November 6.

Some businessmen had opened their stores on the operation day but saw very few customers as entry into the twin cities was blocked by protesters. However, the situation was becoming normal after the sit-in had come to an end.

As a result of occluded roads, most people preferred to stay back home, while public transport owners had also stayed off the roads.

Most of the centres including Saddar, Sixth Road, Electronic Market, Raja Bazar and Satellite Town remained opened, however, due to blockage few customers could shop. School children and office goers also faced tough time as traffic remained jam for hours during the sit-in.

However, weekly bazars in Islamabad were not affected by the situation and people continued to shop there. Super Market, Jinnah Super Market and some other shopping centres also remained undisturbed by the sit-in.

However, the customers were unhappy after knowing the prices were hiked in twin cities due to supply and demand gap. Poultry rates had increased to Rs. 160 per kg from Rs. 120. The rates are likely to come down as major entry points in city had been cleared of obstructions and supply was restored.

Civil society organisations, especially Pakistan Medical Association have urged the government to ban all sort of political, religious protest rallies and sit-ins on key arteries of the city, as peaceful movement was the fundamental right of every citizen.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Malik Matloob told APP that all roads in Islamabad had been reopened for traffic and there was not a single blocked point in any part.

He said that traffic officials performed very well during the period of sit-in and facilitated the road users to the best of their capabilities. On Tuesday the traffic moved smoothly in the city, including Faizabad Interchange and Islamabad Expressway, he added.

The spokesman of Islamabad Operational Police said a small number of reserved force was still deputed at Faizabad Interchange while the policemen called out had reported back to their police stations.

All the containers had also been removed from the roads of Islamabad and life was normal.

The District Administartion spokesman said that all the private and government educational institutions would reopen on Wednesday.