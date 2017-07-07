Burhan Wani’s 1st martyrdom anniversary to be observed Saturday

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Like in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the
first martyrdom anniversary of famous youth resistance leader,
Burhan Muzaffar Wani would be observed here Saturday to pay tributes
to the freedom fighter, who introduced new trends to fight against
Indian occupation.
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Azad Jammu and
Kashmir (AJK)-Chapter and other organizations have finalized their
programmes to mark the day, renewing the pledge to continue their
struggle for Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination.
Burhan was brutally martyred on July 8 last year during a
joint operation by Indian occupation forces in south Kashmir’s
Kokernag area, which was followed by widespread protest
demonstrations against Indian occupation across the held territory.
APHC Information Secretary, Abdul Hameed Loan, while talking
to APP said that APHC would organize a protest demonstration at D-
Chowk Islamabad on Saturday, which among others would be
participated by leaders of the conference, human rights activists,
civil society and political activists.
“The purpose of the demonstration is to pay rich tributes to
the martyred young leader and also highlight Kashmir issue and
expose India’s actual face before the world community.”
He deplored that Indian occupation authorities had put ban on
use of social media in IHK which was share violation of right to
freedom to expression, adding that the purpose of this ban was to
chock the voice of Kashmir people against Indian occupation.
Lone was of the view that Burhan’s vision provided a roadmap
to the new generation of Kashmir to carry forward the freedom
struggle and made the world realize that Kashmir struggle was
indigenous.
“Burhan provided new dimensions to the freedom movement besides
negating the Indian allegations of cross border terrorism,” he
remarked.
He said that with the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, Kashmir issue
got prominence and the world started realizing the atrocities
committed by the occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Syed Kifayat, an APHC leader while paying rich
tributes to the martyred youth leader said that his martyrdom had
given new life to the Kashmir movement against Indian occupation.
He said that the martyrdom of Burhan actually motivated the
youth to stand up against Indian occupation besides highlighting the
Kashmir issue at world level vehemently.
Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan would also hold `Azadi Kashmir March’
from Aabpara towards Serena Chowk on July 9 while Kashmir Institute
of International Relations (KIR) would also hold an interactive
seminar on “Freedom Struggle Vs Terrorism” on July 11 to mark the
martyrs week.
In Srinagar, the joint resistance leadership has already
issued a week-long protest calendar from July 7 to 13 to commemorate
the martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader and other martyrs.
