Burhan Wani’s 1st martyrdom anniversary to be observed Saturday

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Like in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the

first martyrdom anniversary of famous youth resistance leader,

Burhan Muzaffar Wani would be observed here Saturday to pay tributes

to the freedom fighter, who introduced new trends to fight against

Indian occupation.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJK)-Chapter and other organizations have finalized their

programmes to mark the day, renewing the pledge to continue their

struggle for Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination.

Burhan was brutally martyred on July 8 last year during a

joint operation by Indian occupation forces in south Kashmir’s

Kokernag area, which was followed by widespread protest

demonstrations against Indian occupation across the held territory.

APHC Information Secretary, Abdul Hameed Loan, while talking

to APP said that APHC would organize a protest demonstration at D-

Chowk Islamabad on Saturday, which among others would be

participated by leaders of the conference, human rights activists,

civil society and political activists.

“The purpose of the demonstration is to pay rich tributes to

the martyred young leader and also highlight Kashmir issue and

expose India’s actual face before the world community.”

He deplored that Indian occupation authorities had put ban on

use of social media in IHK which was share violation of right to

freedom to expression, adding that the purpose of this ban was to

chock the voice of Kashmir people against Indian occupation.

Lone was of the view that Burhan’s vision provided a roadmap

to the new generation of Kashmir to carry forward the freedom

struggle and made the world realize that Kashmir struggle was

indigenous.

“Burhan provided new dimensions to the freedom movement besides

negating the Indian allegations of cross border terrorism,” he

remarked.

He said that with the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, Kashmir issue

got prominence and the world started realizing the atrocities

committed by the occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Syed Kifayat, an APHC leader while paying rich

tributes to the martyred youth leader said that his martyrdom had

given new life to the Kashmir movement against Indian occupation.

He said that the martyrdom of Burhan actually motivated the

youth to stand up against Indian occupation besides highlighting the

Kashmir issue at world level vehemently.

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan would also hold `Azadi Kashmir March’

from Aabpara towards Serena Chowk on July 9 while Kashmir Institute

of International Relations (KIR) would also hold an interactive

seminar on “Freedom Struggle Vs Terrorism” on July 11 to mark the

martyrs week.

In Srinagar, the joint resistance leadership has already

issued a week-long protest calendar from July 7 to 13 to commemorate

the martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader and other martyrs.