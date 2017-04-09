Bullying deeply hurts child’s self-esteem, damages personality

By Seema Mir

ISLAMABAD, April 9 (APP): Bullying at schools if not stopped when it

is started causes long term damages to personalities of both the bully

and the bullied children.

Beside shattering the confidence of the bullied child, it also does

psychological harm to the bully.

Moreover, it badly hurts victim’s self-esteem beside damaging his or

her personality that requires a long time and hectic efforts on part of parents to rebuild the child’s shattered confidence.

Further, bullying can threaten students’ physical and emotional safety

at schools and can negatively impact their ability to learn.

Causes and effects of bullying as pointed out by a psychiatrist Dr. Nabeela Majid are:

Low self-confidence

Depression

Abnormal fears and worries

Sleep disorders

Nervousness.

Frequent crying

Bed-wetting

Poor appetite or digestive problems

School problems

Rage

A bullied child Zainab Noor while talking to this scribe said, she felt

scary of the child who used to bully her although an old best friend of her.

The issue, an academician advised, should be handled subtly, involving

both the bully and the bullied children.

More importance should be given to the bullied child, just to help

her/him to overcome her fear, she emphasized.

Another academician said case history of the bullying child should be

traced so that it can be established that why the child was bullying

others.

She further said, the best way to address bullying was to stop it

before it starts.

A teacher floated an advice for kids to always portray their confident

and bold posture and hide nervousness by standing tall and straight, adding looking directly at people when speaking to them.

Speaking in a clear and loud tone, and, being neat and tidy, she

advised would send the message that any foul behaviour would not be acceptable.

There are a number of things school staff can do to make schools safer

and prevent bullying, she added.

According to research when adults whether teachers or parents intervene

quickly and consistently to bullying behaviour they send the message that

it is not acceptable.

It further shows this can stop bullying behavior overtime.

The findings of research were endorsed by the mother of a bullied child, Samina Durrani saying ,”when I noticed my child was being bullied at

school by classmates, I immediately contacted the school administration.”

Taking it diplomatically with the class teacher and school management

she said, “I got the issue resolved with the grace of Allah Almighty, adding the school administration responded positively and solved the issue.

When asked about how she came to know that her child was being

bullied, she said, her child used to narrate to her daily happenings in

the school from where she got the hint.

Psychiatrists say kids who are bullied can experience negative physical,

school and mental health issues.

Kids who are bullied are more likely to experience depression, and

anxiety, increased feelings of sadness and loneliness, changes in sleep

and eating patterns and loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy.

The observations of psychiatrists were endorsed by the mother of

bullied child, Samina Durrani said.